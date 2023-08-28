LANZHOU – Pakistan-China joint air training exercise dubbed as Shaheen X kicked off in Jiuquan and Yinchuan on today on Monday.

The air drill Shaheen refers to a series of joint military exercises conducted between the air forces of the iron brothers Pakistan, and China. It aimed at increasing interoperability and coordination between forces and strengthening overall defense capabilities.

Shaheen X involves various training scenarios, including aerial combat, air-to-ground strikes, and search and rescue operations.

The air exercise maintained a strong strategic partnership.

Fighter jets, early warning aircraft, and several other types of aircraft, as well as ground forces such as ground-to-air missiles and radar and signal troops from both sides, will take part in the drills.

The naval aviation units in China will also participate in the training.

China’s Ministry of National Defense said China-Pakistan Joint Air Force Training Exercise Shaheen (Eagle) – X will be held in northwest China and will continue till mid-September.

This is the 10th joint training exercise between the two sides that will help further deepen practical cooperation.