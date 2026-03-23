Weather outlook of Lahore, Punjab: Light rain/drizzle expected

Partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday evening and night.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over the northern parts of Pakistan.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of Punjab on Monday evening and night and the next two days.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle may occur in Murree, Galiyat and Lahore on Monday evening and night.

Temperatures:

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 27°C and 29°C on Tuesday and between 26°C and 28°C on Wednesday.

Past Weather:

Mainly dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, Dera Ghazi Kan received 01 mm of rain.

Sargodha and Jhelum remained the hottest places in Punjab with a maximum temperature of 30°C. The maximum temperature in Faisalabad and Sahiwal was recorded at 29°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 73%.