Wasa Shares New Timings For Water Supply In Lahore On Eidul Fitr 2025

LAHORE – Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore announced extended operating hours for tube wells on Eid ul Fitr to ensure ample water supply for residents of provincial capital during the festive ocassi0n.

To meet high water demand during the festivity, tube wells water to public water supply lines will operate three times a day. First session will be from Fajr prayers to 10 in the morning, then 12 to 2pm and last session from 5pm to 8:30 in evening.

Water Tube Well Session on Eid

Session Timing First Session 4:30 AM to 10:00 AM Second Session 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Third Session 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM

After Eid, the regular tube well operating hours will be from 5:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Second session will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and third session will be from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

To ensure uninterrupted water supply, all WASA operational staff have had their leaves canceled. A crucial meeting regarding Eid preparations and water supply arrangements was held on Saturday, chaired by Managing Director (MD) of WASA, Ghufran Ahmed.

The meeting was attended by all directors of operations and executives, where the tube well operation schedule and other Eid arrangements were reviewed. WASA authorities are committed to providing efficient water and drainage services during the holiday season to ensure the comfort of Lahore’s residents.