Eid Moon Sighting Update: Where will Shawwal’s crescent be visible on March 30?

ISLAMABAD – The Holy month of Ramadan is finally over and anticipation for Eid 2025 is building with all eyes on Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, as the top moon sighting body scheduled key meeting to sight Shawwal crescent.

The key meeting will be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad and will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad while zonal committee meeting will also be held at the Meteorological Department office in Karachi on Sunday to look for the Shawwal moon.

Eid Moon Sighting Update 2025

As per Met Office, clear weather conditions are expected in port city of Karachi, making moon sighting more easy for skygazers. Experts from local meteorological departments and astronomical institutions in other countries have also predicted a strong possibility of the moon’s visibility.

Astronomical organizations of several countries similarly announced that the Shawwal moon could be sighted on March 30 Sunday.

Apart from Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and India also have high chances of spotting Shawwal moon on March 30. Saudi astronomical experts stated that the new moon will be born at 2:00 PM on the 29th of Ramadan.

After sunset, Shawwal moon will remain visible on the horizon for approximately 8 minutes. Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr may be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, March 30. Experts in UAE, however ruled out the possibility of sighting the moon on March 29, leading to a potential difference in Eidul Fitr celebrations across Muslim nations.

Pakistanis are now eagerly awaiting decision of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to officially announce the date of Eid on Sunday eve.