New school timings in Punjab after Eid 2025 announced

LAHORE – The Punjab Education Department has issued new school timings, which will be observed after the Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays.

The department has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the new timings will come into effect on April 7 and will remain in place until October 15.

New School Timings After Eid

According to the notification, single-shift schools will start at 8:00 am, with closing at 1:30 pm. On Fridays, these schools will close at 12:00 pm.

For double-shift schools, classes will begin at 8:00 am and culminate at 12:30 pm. On Fridays, the first shift will end at 12 pm.

Additionally, second-shift schools will begin at 1:00 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm. On Fridays, the second-shift will start at 2:30 pm.

The Eid holidays will start from March 28 and will continue till April 6 Sunday, with schools scheduled to reopen on April 7, marking the start of the new academic year.

Secretary of School Education confirmed the announcement on Wednesday, ensuring that students will have ample time to celebrate the festive occasion with their families.

The results for annual exams will be announced on April 4, giving students and parents clarity on their academic progress.

This extended break is expected to bring much-needed relief to students and teachers alike, providing them with a chance to recharge before the new academic year begins.

Meanwhile, the Punjab High Education Department has also announced schedule of Eid holidays. “Eid holidays will be observed from 28th March 2025 (Friday) to 2nd April 2025 (Wednesday). All public and private colleges will remain closed during this period,” read official statement.