Voice of the People

Shrinking middle class

The low growth and high inflation of the recent past should result in the shrinkage of the middle class. It should be noted that increases in poverty are the result of people from the middle class falling into poverty, mostly those who had earlier emerged from poverty. It should be noted that the middle class generally pay the bulk of taxes, and are the most important consumers, leading as purchasers of consumer durables for example. As the elite have engaged in elite capture, and the lower class is too poor, it is left to the middle class to bear the burden of the state.

It should also be noted that it is from the ranks of the middle class that the rich will emerge. Both of its vulnerabilities, inflation and low growth, have been prominent in recent times, which has meant that more have fallen into poverty than ever before. This has not been helped by a population which is both growing and also younger than ever, which means that ever larger batches of young people emerge every year seeking jobs, which are shrinking in number. The way out of this problem is by eliminating the elite capture, and ensuring that the country’s resources are not hogged only by one class, and opened to all.

While the government pursues anti-inflation measures, these efforts may be undermined by sustained global oil price increases. The rise in poverty, partly due to the covid-18 pandemic, has been aggravated by global inflation, which depresses Pakistan’s exports and remittances.

Additionally, unplanned births among the middle class and those living below the poverty line contribute to a growing scarcity of economic, health and education resources. The disbanded Population Welfare Department did not play a positive role in controlling the population increase.

QAZI JAMSHED SIDDIQUI

Lahore

Impact of rising inflation

Rising inflation is posing a significant challenge to women empowerment initiatives in developing countries, threatening to reverse years of progress. As inflation drives up the cost of living, it disproportionately impacts women, especially those in low-income communities, limiting their ability to access education, healthcare and economic opportunities. One of the most profound effects of inflation is the erosion of household purchasing power.

For women, who are often primary caregivers and responsible for managing household budgets, the skyrocketing prices of essential goods and services leave little room for personal development or investment in entrepreneurial activities. Many women are forced to prioritize immediate family needs over long-term goals, such as education or skill acquisition. In addition, inflation undermines government-funded women empowerment programs. Rising costs strain national budgets, often leading to reduced funding for initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality, such as vocational training, microfinance schemes and reproductive health services.

These cutbacks disproportionately affect women in rural and underserved areas, where such programs serve as lifelines. The private sector, too, faces challenges. Even businesses that champion women’s employment and leadership often struggle to maintain their programs amidst increasing operational costs. This can result in fewer job opportunities and less investment in creating an inclusive workforce. Despite these challenges, there are opportunities to mitigate or at least lower the impact. Policymakers can prioritize social safety nets and targeted subsidies for women.

Strengthening microfinance institutions and promoting digital literacy can also empower women to adapt to economic pressures. The fight against inflation’s adverse effects on women empowerment requires coordinated efforts from governments, international organizations and local communities.

DR SAIMA ASHRAF

Lahore

Students deserve support

The prohibition on book stalls in Nasirabad is a clear violation of Article 25-A of the Constitution of Pakistan. Instead of supporting such positive initiatives, the police took unexpected actions that not only disrupted the event but also demotivated the youth in the area.

According to reports, the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) hosted a two-day book stall in Nasirabad to provide youth with access to a variety of books. Rather than respecting this educational effort, the police sabotaged the book stall, harassing the students in various ways, including profiling, arrests and punishments.

Students are the future of this nation. They should be granted the freedom to explore diverse books that foster critical thinking and expand their knowledge. Moreover, the harassment faced by these students reflects a pessimistic attitude towards educational activities in Balochistan.

SHAHQUE

Hub