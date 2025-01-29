Modernisation of PR

PAKISTAN Railways has terminated 18% of its “unnecessary staff” as part of its efforts to improve performance and align with the reform agenda mandated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). During a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the performance of the Railways sector, the premier directed the organization to modernize its operations, attract passengers by offering competitive and improved travel services through public-private partnerships, hire professional and skilled manpower, replace outdated systems with modern technology and develop a comprehensive strategy to increase regional trade, especially with Central Asian countries.

Pakistan Railways is one of those organizations with potential to earn handsome profits but their performance is marred by overstaffing, corruption, lethargy, lack of innovation and localization as well as mismanagement. The PR enjoys monopoly in the sector and has huge assets but despite all this it has been suffering colossal losses, prompting suggestions for its privatization. However, we have all along been urging that instead of privatization, the institution should be reformed and run professionally and commercially. Its services and assets are also widely misused not only by its employees and officers but also other departments and this practice must come to an end. The Prime Minister has rightly emphasized the need to utilize its vast land assets for business activities in collaboration with the private sector to generate revenue but this should be done transparently and in a manner and mode that helps earn regular income for the organization. There should also be more focus on freight operations, local fabrication of essential components, accelerated work on ML-I and training of the staff in modern skills.