Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space.

Convicted & sentenced

The founder of PTI Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, found guilty and convicted in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case. Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison, while Bushra Bibi received a seven-year term. These sentences add to the mounting legal challenges the former premier faces, including the Toshakhana case and the 9 May riots cases.

With this latest verdict, it predicts a bleak future for Imran Khan in the country’s politics. It is important to note that these are judicial verdicts issued by constitutionally mandated courts. Consequently, the government has limited powers to override these decisions in the case of Imran Khan and his wife through executive orders. This leaves the PTI in a precarious position, forced to navigate a complex political and legal landscape.

The party now faces a critical decision: Should it continue negotiations with the government, prioritising the party’s survival and its role as an effective opposition, even if its founder remains behind bars. Abandoning the dialogue process would risk undoing months of reconciliation efforts and erode the positive momentum gained thus far.

Thus far, Imran Khan and PTT’s leaders have taken a defiant stance, criticising the verdict on social media and alleging political motivations behind the judgment, while it is welcomed on the other side. As the implications of this verdict ripple across the country in the days ahead, the future of the PTI remains uncertain.

MUNAWAR SIDDIQUI

Lahore

Attock’s golden secret

With the infinite blessings of the Almighty, the recent discovery of gold reserves in a 32-kilometer area of Attock marks a significant breakthrough for Pakistan’s economic future. Initial assessments suggest that these reserves contain around 28 lakh tola (350 metric tons) of gold, valued at an estimated 600 to 700 billion rupees in the international market.

The Geological Survey of Pakistan, after a year of dedicated research, has unveiled this invaluable treasure. To ensure that the findings are verified and accurately assessed, the support of Nespak and other expert organizations is being sought. The government plans to auction these reserves internationally, with advertisements aimed at attracting global investors. The auction process, set to last one month, is expected to proceed under regulations awaiting approval in the Punjab Cabinet meeting next Tuesday. The groundwork for this ambitious project is already underway. Experts emphasize that this discovery holds immense potential to address economic challenges and pave the way for national prosperity.

However, it also carries the responsibility of managing these resources wisely and sustainably, ensuring long-term benefits for the nation. This blessing from the Almighty is not merely a testament to our land’s wealth but a reminder to act prudently and responsibly to safeguard our country’s future.

AHSAN UL HAQ SHAIKH

Chunian

Migrant deaths

The tragic loss of lives due to migration is a stark irony. Recently, a boat carrying 86 people, including 66 Pakistanis, sank while attempting to cross the Atlantic Ocean. Around 50 Pakistanis died in this incident while seeking a better life in Europe.

The boat, en route from Mauritania to Spain’s Canary Islands, was stranded for 13 days, leading to the devastating loss. Moroccan authorities rescued 36 people, while 44 presumed dead were from Pakistan. Families claim victims died due to alleged torture by local officials, though the cause of death remains unclear.

This is not the first such tragedy. Previously, over 40 migrants lost their lives off Italy’s coast, reflecting an ongoing crisis fueled by conflicts in the Middle East and Africa. These crises, often caused by Western interventions, displace millions seeking refuge and stability.

No one leaves their homeland unless desperation forces them. I urge the government to take decisive action not only to address this tragedy but also to prevent future incidents and ensure that no one risks their life for safety and opportunity.

AMJID NASEEB

Turbat, Kech