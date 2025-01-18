New Md Of Pakistan Baitul Mal Directs Provision Of Housing Facilities To Marginalized Segments In I 11 Sector

Newly-appointed Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt has directed all necessary measures to be made for providing quality housing facilities to the marginalized segments of society.

He gave these directions during his visit to Panahgah established at Sector I-11, Mandi More. He also issued the directives to maintain proper hygienic standards and better healthcare facilities there.

While taking notice of the difficulties of the PBM beneficiaries there, the MD showed great concerns over poor hygienic meals and facilities to the vulnerable community and directed healthy food and facilities to them besides respect and care.

Highlighting the government’s commitment for taking care of deprived populace of the country, Managing Director PBM expressed his passion for taking concrete measures to ease the difficulties of poor and deserving people of the country. During his visit to the under construction building for Panahgah, he directed for its early completion.

Earlier, Managing Director PBM Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt also paid visit to PBM’s regional office at Tarlai and advised the employees for the diligent humanitarian services to the deserving and needy persons.