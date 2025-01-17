Verdict in £190m case today

The much-anticipated verdict of the £190 million case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi is expected to be announced today.

The judgment will be announced by accountability court Judge Nasir Javed at 11:30am at a makeshift court in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for which the court staff has informed the PTI founder’s lawyers.

The said case is part of the plethora of legal challenges faced by the incarcerated PTI founder who has been behind bars for more than one year after he was sentenced in Toshakhana case-I.