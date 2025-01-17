Govt desires talks with PTI to move in positive manner

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said the government desires that negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf proceed in a positive manner.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he however, made it clear that there will be no deal or NRO on corruption.

The Information Minister said that one hundred and ninety million pounds Al-Qadir trust case is the mega corruption scandal in the country’s history.

He said the PTI founder has no source of income and he along with his wife Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi plundered the amount worth billions of rupees.

Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is asking his party to make arrangements for his release. He challenged the PTI, asking the party to reveal the sources of income of Imran Khan.

“The debate is ongoing on the matters pertaining to £190million million mega corruption scandal. We have never seen such a big scandal before,” he said.

Tarar said, “Who built a house in Lahore worth Rs250million.” “I heard that the PTI founder is eying the deal to not get trapped in the corruption scandal,” he maintained. Referring to the World Economic Forum’s report regarding Pakistan’s economy, the Information Minister mentioned reduction in policy rate and inflation, saying these are big achievements.

He said there has been a positive sentiment in the country over the last ten months, and foreign investments are coming in.—NNI