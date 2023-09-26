The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) of the University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences Lahore organized various programmes to mark the World Pharmacist Day here on Monday. A walk, seminar, cake cutting ceremony and a quiz competition featured the event. The aim of the day was to promote and advocate the role of pharmacists in improving health world over.

Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habibur Rehman led the walk while Director Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan and a large number of students and faculty members participated. The walk started from outside the Vice Chancellor Office and took a round of the city campus. Moreover, Badar-un-Nisa, an M.Phil student in Institute of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences Lahore presented her research work during the Poultry Science Conference (PSC@IPEX-2023) and earned first prize in the best presentation category.

Her topic of presentation was transforming poultry farming through artificial intelligence: enabling early disease detection and management in smart poultry systems. University of Education Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presented her the prize while Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan and Dr Hanif Nazir Ch were also present in the prize distribution ceremony.