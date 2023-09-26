The 74th anniversary ceremony of the National Day of Peoples Republic of China was held at a local hotel here on Sunday night in which Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended the ceremony as chief guests.

Federal Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer, Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, Jamal Nasir, Ibrahim Murad, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Consul General of USA, Consul General of Iran and other personalities participated in the ceremony. Punjab Governor, CM, provincial ministers and Chief Secretary jointly cut the cake with the acting Consul General of China Mr. Cao Ke and congratulated him on the national day of China. Acting Chinese Consul General thanked Governor Punjab, CM Punjab and stated that the recent China visit of CM Mohsin Naqvi holds the status of a milestone for the Pak-China relationship. CM Mohsin Naqvi said that a new era of Pak-China relationship has started, adding that further new avenues of cooperation in all sectors of life between the two countries will open. Extraordinary acknowledgment was given during the China visit on which I am grateful to the Party Secretary of Ningxia and the Chinese leadership he added. Pakistan and China were standing shoulder to shoulder for a bright and peaceful future, he mentioned. The CM said China has proved to be our all weather friend, a strong partner and a reliable neighbor.

The Punjab government is thankful on extending support and cooperation by China in different sectors, he added. Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman stated that CM Punjab and his cabinet paid a successful China visit. An encouraging and positive discussion with regard to enhancing cooperation took place during this visit. Agreements to declare Sahiwal and Bahawalpur as Sister Cities with the Chinese cities took place. Pakistan and China were all weather friends. Earlier, national anthems of Pakistan and China were played at the start of the ceremony.

Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) also celebrated 74th China’s National Day by conducting conference titled CPEC achievements, targets and future prospects”. According to the joint chambers spokesperson here Monday, the chief guest of the event was Du Yue, director and senior most officer, Consulate General of People’s Republic of China. Various keynote speakers including Lt- Gen Nasser Khan Janjua, former Corps Commander Quetta, Shahzad Ali Malik, chief executive officer, Guard Agricultural Research and Services (Pvt) Ltd, Lu Jianxue, President, Lahore Overseas Chinese Association, Ma-Xiayoan, Executive President, Tang Chinese International Organisation, Moazzam Ali Ghurki President PCJCCI, and Hamza Khalid participated in the event. Sharing his views, the chief Mr. Du Yue said, “I believe the bilateral relationship between the two neighboring countries is characterised by feelings of mutual trust, respect and goodwill towards each other. PCJCCI has set a remarkable example of this goodwill.

I regard China Pakistan Economic Corridor; not only the road to economic prosperity of Pakistan, but the future of whole world.” In his welcome address, the PCJCCI President Moazzam Ali Ghurki said, “I congratulate the people and leadership of China on the occasion of National Day.