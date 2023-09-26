Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to Centre Point on Walton Road, CBD (Central Business District), for an update on the Punjab Quaid District Project on Monday.

He meticulously examined the progress of the project, including commencement of overhead bridge project on Waltons railway track. He also scrutinised construction of the road linking CBD Punjab Boulevard and Walton Road. Furthermore, he inspected the road connecting Main Boulevard Gulberg, CBD, and Ferozepur Road, providing crucial directives for enhanced traffic management.

In a resolute stance, Chief Minister Naqvi emphasised the swift completion of the Walton Overhead Bridge project, setting a target of 60 days for its completion. He underscored the urgency of completing the Punjab Quaid District project within a span of four months, asserting that this initiative will revolutionise Lahores development trajectory.

During a briefing on the Punjab Quaid District Project, Chief Executive Officer CBD Imran Amin and Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab Riyaz Hussain affirmed that once Centre Point is linked with Walton Road, the journey will be reduced to a mere three minutes. The construction of this road will seamlessly connect Gulberg with CBD Walton, and the team is committed to meeting the stipulated deadline. In a media interaction, Naqvi outlined plans to enhance traffic management by implementing a parallel system of major roads across Lahore.

He noted the successful completion of one underpass on CBD Main Boulevard, with the second slated to be finished concurrent with the roads opening. To address the persistent issue of standing water on Walton Road, the Adda Nala project has been set in motion, promising a lasting solution. The comprehensive completion of the CBD project is poised to attract substantial investment, with major corporations expressing keen interest. This influx is projected to lead to the creation of numerous new jobs. Notably, the consulates in Lahore have shown intent to relocate to the CBD area, where a diplomatic enclave is taking shape, promising heightened security measures.

Additionally, CBD has ambitious plans for the development and sale of CBD areas in Multan and Rawalpindi. Their successful track record in land development has yielded impressive revenue, amounting to the sale of up to 40 crore per kanal. As the CBD project nears its conclusion, a surge of investors stands poised for participation.

Coupled with embassies and the Johor Town project, this is anticipated to trigger a substantial uptick in investments. Addressing a query, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the suspension of non-standard injections sale in Punjab till lab reports. A final decision regarding their usage will be contingent on the lab findings.