‘US Travel Ban for Pakistanis’: Law Minister shares update amid visa restrictions buzz

ISLAMABAD – As uncertainty looms over the possibility of new US visa restrictions, Pakistanis are expressing growing concerns about the impact of these changes under Donald Trump’s government. As recent reports shows that Washington may impose tighter scrutiny on visa applications from South Asian nation, Pakistanis are worried about future of their travel prospects, education, and business plans in the US.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik addressed ongoing concerns over potential travel ban for Pakistanis, emphasising that US has not imposed a blanket ban, though no restrictions may be introduced.

In his recent interview, Minister clarified that Trump led administration is concerned about surge in attacks in Pakistan, but no official travel ban has been enforced. He said as some restrictions could be implemented, they would not result in an outright ban on Pakistanis traveling to the States.

Amid this situation Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed confirmed the development, saying consultations are underway with US State Department but he clarified that no official decision had been shared with Islamabad.

Washington officials have not yet made an official announcement, but reports said Pakistan could be placed in an orange category. This category would bring restrictions on specific visa types, such as tourist and immigrant visas, while potentially allowing business travel for wealthier individuals

With the evolving situation, Pakistani students in the US have been advised to stay and avoid returning home until more information is available regarding their ability to re-enter the US.

Pakistan asks US for official confirmation on Travel Ban

Pakistani asked US for ‘official communication’ regarding a potential US travel ban, as the country could be added to list along with Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon and other nations.

No formal communication has been received yet amid reports suggesting that President Donald Trump’s new travel ban could soon prevent individuals from Afghanistan and Pakistan from entering the US, based on security and vetting risks.

The move echoes Trump’s earlier travel bans on predominantly Muslim countries, though former President Joe Biden had repealed this policy in 2021. The proposed restrictions have raised concerns for Afghans approved for US resettlement. Additionally, the US has tasked officials with creating a list of countries for potential travel restrictions by March 12.