AGL57.12▲ 3.16 (0.06%)AIRLINK175.73▲ 0.31 (0.00%)BOP13.12▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.54▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL9.7▲ 0.31 (0.03%)DFML47.22▲ 0.22 (0.00%)DGKC125.88▼ -0.8 (-0.01%)FCCL43.91▼ -2.08 (-0.05%)FFL15.01▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)HUBC130.23▼ -1.81 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.34▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.5▲ 0.04 (0.01%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.03▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)NBP82.41▲ 0.85 (0.01%)OGDC214.77▼ -5.02 (-0.02%)PAEL40.9▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.75▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL181.48▼ -5.15 (-0.03%)PRL34.22▼ -0.68 (-0.02%)PTC23.06▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL95.72▲ 0.76 (0.01%)TELE7.87▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL32.05▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TPLP10.98▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET21.12▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG60.5▲ 1.3 (0.02%)UNITY29.42▲ 0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▲ 0 (0.00%)

The Orbit Institute among 49 businesses sealed in Lahore

Auto Draft
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 49 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 20 buildings in New Muslim Town, and 29 in Allama Iqbal Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include The Candour School, The Orbit Institute, The Diabetes Center, Green View Hotel, grocery stores, restaurants, workshops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, violation of parking bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

Allied School among 57 buildings sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business

Latest Cement Rates in Pakistan amid slow sales in March 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

‘US Travel Ban for Pakistanis’: Law Minister shares update amid visa restrictions buzz

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rains, gusty winds predicted

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; rains, gusty winds, isolated hailstorms likely

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer