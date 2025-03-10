The Orbit Institute among 49 businesses sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 49 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 20 buildings in New Muslim Town, and 29 in Allama Iqbal Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include The Candour School, The Orbit Institute, The Diabetes Center, Green View Hotel, grocery stores, restaurants, workshops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, violation of parking bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.