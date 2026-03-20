US to sell $7bn weapons package, including Patriot missiles, to UAE: report  

WASHINGTON – The United States is set to sell weapons worth $7 billion to the United Arab Emirates, including advanced Patriot missile systems, according to a report published by an American newspaper.

The report said the administration of US President Donald Trump has approved the arms sale to the UAE.

The package reportedly includes approximately $5.6 billion worth of Patriot missile systems and $1.3 billion in advanced combat helicopters.

The development comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly in light of recent attacks attributed to Iran.

Earlier, the United States had also announced plans to sell weapons worth $16.5 billion to three Gulf countries as part of broader regional security cooperation.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan a day earlier. During the call, both leaders discussed the evolving regional situation and recent Iranian attacks.

According to media reports, the two leaders strongly condemned attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure in the UAE and reaffirmed the need for stability in the region.