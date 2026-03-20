How to earn $1,000 to $3,000 per month from Facebook under new policy?

Meta has unveiled a new initiative designed to encourage popular social media creators to share their content on Facebook.

The Creator Fast Track Program offers higher earnings and broader audience reach to users who have built a strong following on platforms like TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram.

Creators with at least 100,000 followers can earn $1,000 per month, while those with more than one million followers can receive $3,000 monthly by posting their videos and content on Facebook.

The program guarantees payouts for three months, after which participants gain access to Facebook’s standard content monetization options while continuing to reach larger audiences.

Participants must share at least 15 Reels over 30 days, posting them across a minimum of 10 different days. Content can be original material, including videos created with the assistance of AI tools, but it must be the creator’s own work.

Meta reported that in 2025, it paid $3 billion to users, a 35 percent increase over 2024, with 60 percent of payments going to Reels content.