Update on internet, mobile services in Karachi amid heavy rainfall

KARACHI – Heavy rainfall in southern port city of Karachi has started disrupting internet and mobile phone services in different areas.

Reports said Karachi recorded up to 245 millimeters of rain within 12 hours – the highest so far this season. The intense downpour caused widespread flooding and brought traffic across major roads to a standstill. However, officials stated that key roads have now been partially cleared.

Meanwhile Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has declared a public holiday in Karachi on Wednesday following heavy rainfall that severely disrupted daily life across the city.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting chaired by the Chief Minister to assess the situation. Provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, and other officials were present during the briefing.

In light of the ongoing weather conditions and forecasts of more rain, the chief minister announced a public holiday to minimize inconvenience to the public. All public and private schools across the city will remain closed on Wednesday.

CM Murad Ali Shah urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

The rain, which began early Tuesday, continued intermittently and has significantly affected normal life. Reports confirm that at least ten people have lost their lives in various rain-related incidents across the city.