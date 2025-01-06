Update on deportation of Pakistanis from UAE, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia

KARACHI – As many as 63 Pakistani nationals have been deported from four countries, including two key Arab countries, for various reasons in last 24 hours, it emerged on Monday.

Reports said the Pakistanis were deported from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Malaysia, and Iraq in the last 24 hours. After arriving in Karachi, these individuals were allowed to return to their homes following legal procedures.

Four Pakistanis were deported from Saudi Arabia for begging, 15 for fraudulent activities, and 10 for overstaying their visas.

In addition, 16 Pakistanis were deported from Malaysia for being illegal migrants, while 11 were sent back from Iraq on emergency passports due to illegal entry and overstaying their visas.

Furthermore, four Pakistanis were deported from the UAE and sent back to Pakistan.

As of December 2024, there are approximately 2.09 million Pakistani citizens living in the United Arab UAE, which is 16.72% of the country’s population. This makes Pakistanis the second largest group of a foreign country’s citizens in the UAE, after Indians.

It is recalled that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also launched a crackdown against those who travel to Saudi Arabia for begging after receiving complaints from the Kingdom.

Back in October 2024, the FIA Immigration arrested eight individuals for traveling with fake documents and begging abroad during two separate operations at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.