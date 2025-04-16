NEPRA approves major cut in tariffs for Electric Vehicles charging stations

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved a major cut in the base tariff for the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country.

The decision comes in response to a formal request submitted by the federal government.

NEPRA said that the base tariff for EV charging stations has been reduced from Rs45.55 per unit to Rs23.57 per unit.

The move provides substantial relief to the consumers for amount worth Rs21.98 per unit.

Additionally, NEPRA approved the removal of the capped margin of Rs24.44 per unit previously applicable to charging stations. From now on, the margin would be determined based on market dynamics.

NEPRA stated that the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to promote electric vehicles and encourage the use of green energy.

The federal government had formally submitted the request to NEPRA and vowed to reduce the cost of charging infrastructure and provide affordable services to the consumers.