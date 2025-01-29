Punjab announces major action to curb illegal housing societies

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to establish the Punjab Special Planning Authority (PSPA) to curb illegal housing societies.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. It was also decided that commercial, residential, and agricultural lands will be zoned to stop the misuse of the land.

The district land use plan and zoning will be reviewed every four years by PSPA. It has also been agreed to establish a Special Planning Committee at the district level, with the relevant deputy commissioner serving as the head of the committee.

Representatives from services-providing organizations such as WAPDA, SNGPL, WASA, and others will also be part of the special committee.

The meeting also decided to implement a violation tracking mechanism to prevent the illegal use of land, and the Digital District Wall will help identify misuse of land.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered the immediate resolution of pending housing sector applications.

In the meeting, the proposal for separate, uniform colors and designs for commercial and residential areas was reviewed. A review was also conducted to ensure that homes in housing societies are environmentally friendly, walkable, and in line with modern standards.

The chief minister has sought daily detailed reports on the progress of the Lahore Development Plan.

The chief minister was told that e-tendering in the Lahore Development Plan has saved millions of rupees.

The briefing emphasized that town planning is the guarantee of a stable future. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that due to poor strategy, unregulated illegal housing societies are emerging in urban areas.