Uk To Recognise Palestine Unless Israel Complies To End Gaza Crisis

LONDON – UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced to formally recognise state of Palestine this year unless Israel takes substantial steps toward ending the crisis in Gaza and advancing a long-term peace plan.

Speaking to his cabinet this week, Starmer said the recognition would take place ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting, barring significant policy changes from the Israeli government.

UK demanded that Israel implement an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, halt any plans for annexation in the occupied West Bank, and commit to a renewed peace process aimed at delivering a two-state solution.

“PM Starmer made clear that the current situation in Gaza is unacceptable and must end,” the statement said. “The UK’s recognition of Palestine is tied to Israel taking meaningful and visible steps toward peace.”

Starmer also reiterated that the UK does not equate Israel with Hamas. However, he maintained strict conditions for the militant group, calling on Hamas to release all hostages, accept a ceasefire, disarm, and renounce any role in governing Gaza.

UK’s move comes amid growing international pressure on Israel and broader calls for a diplomatic resolution to the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Recognition of Palestinian statehood would mark a major shift in British foreign policy and could influence similar decisions by other Western nations.

More than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 145,000 injured in Gaza since Israel began its military offensive in October 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Women and children make up nearly half of the casualties. Many victims remain trapped under rubble.

At least 1,179 Palestinians have died while attempting to access humanitarian aid, as the crisis continues to escalate. The Health Ministry is urging international intervention to stop the violence.