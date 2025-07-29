What will Be New Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from August 1, 2025?

ISLAMABAD – Some economic relief is coming for the first time after Budget 2025 as Pakistani government is expected to slash Petrol, and Diesel prices from August 1.

As per available information, petrol price will be cut by massive Rs9 per litre while diesel will be slashed by Rs3-4 per litre.

Petrol Price in Pakistan from August 2025

Product Current Price Change Expected Price Petrol 272.15 9-10 262-263 Diesel 284.35 3-4 280

This major price drop will be officially announced late night on July 31, sending a wave of relief across the country — especially for commuters, transporters, and industries battling rising costs.

OGRA (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority) will submit its pricing summary to the Petroleum Division on July 31. The final decision will rest with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to green-light the changes the same day.

This expected price drop comes just two weeks after a controversial price hike on July 15, when the government increased petrol by Rs. 5.36 and diesel by a whopping Rs. 11.37 per litre, sparking widespread frustration.