Donkey Meat hits KP markets after stirring panic in Islamabad

PESHAWAR – Authorities in KP seized slaughtered donkey during raid in Kuzabanda area, arresting two suspects involved in selling the meat illegally. The individuals were not licensed butchers, and were attempting to pass off donkey meat as beef, a practice that is not only deceptive but also Haram.

The latest incident occured in Battagram in what appears to be another shocking case of illegal meat trade involving a slaughtered donkey, triggering outrage and panic among locals.

Acting swiftly on tip-off, Food Inspector and AC raided location in the Kuzabanda area, where they made discovery of freshly butchered donkey. Two men who hailed from Mansehra were immediately taken into custody at the scene.

District Food Controller called it deeply concerning, stressing urgent need for full-scale investigation. “These individuals are neither trained butchers nor linked to any licensed meat shop,” he said.

Authorities fear meat may have been intended for human consumption and it caused panic in Pakistan. Charges have been filed under Sections 272 and 273 of the Pakistan Penal Code, dealing with food adulteration and the sale of harmful substances.

As health and food safety officials dig deeper into the case, worried citizens are demanding answers and stricter enforcement to prevent such chilling incidents from happening again.