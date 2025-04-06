AGL70.41▼ -2.03 (-0.03%)AIRLINK175.55▼ -2.01 (-0.01%)BOP11.01▼ -0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY8.29▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DCL9.04▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)DFML47.84▲ 2.58 (0.06%)DGKC132.1▼ -1.95 (-0.01%)FCCL47.23▼ -0.09 (0.00%)FFL16.02▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC142.32▼ -4.59 (-0.03%)HUMNL13.3▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)KEL4.44▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM5.9▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF61.8▼ -0.22 (0.00%)NBP78.5▲ 2.64 (0.03%)OGDC226.77▼ -7.91 (-0.03%)PAEL44.8▼ -1.61 (-0.03%)PIBTL10.47▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL185.92▼ -5.88 (-0.03%)PRL37.16▼ -0.16 (0.00%)PTC24.05▲ 0.85 (0.04%)SEARL100.29▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.45▼ -0.16 (0.00%)TPLP11.03▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET22.02▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)TRG66▼ -1.29 (-0.02%)UNITY28.24▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Chicken meat prices continue to increase in Lahore

Latest Chicken Prices Update For Lahore Punjab In Jan 2025
LAHORE – Chicken prices continued to increase in Lahore and other big cities, much to the agony of citizens hoping for the opposite trend after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chicken is the preferred source of protein as mutton and beef are already out of the reach of inflation-hit people. Prices of mutton, beef and other commodities like fruits have also increased gradually for the last month.

Chicken is being sold for Rs750-800 per kilogram in different areas of the provincial metropolis as compared with the official rates of Rs595. The scenario showed a lack of interest or inability on the part of enforcement teams to ensure the sale of commodities at official rates.

A whole chicken, which is officially priced at around Rs 600 per kilogram, is being sold at inflated prices ranging from Rs 750 to Rs 800 in different localities. The same is the situation with chicken boneless, legs and wings.

Mutton is being sold for over Rs 2,500 per kilogram. The prices of fruits and vegetables have also witnessed a considerable increase.

Staff Report

