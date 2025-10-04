UHS officially announces MDCAT 2025 exam date in Punjab

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has announced that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2025) for Punjab will be held on October 26.

This crucial exam, which will determine entry into the province’s medical and dental institutions, will be conducted simultaneously in 12 cities across Punjab. Over 50,000 candidates have registered for this year’s exam.

In a move to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the exam, both UHS and the Department of Specialized Healthcare have ramped up their preparations. The Department of Specialized Healthcare has already issued directives to the Deputy Commissioners of the 12 districts involved to finalize the exam arrangements.

On the day of the exam, a high-security alert will be in place across 26 examination centers in these cities, including Lahore. Authorities such as Rescue 1122, NADRA, Traffic Police, and security agencies will be present to ensure that the process runs efficiently and securely.

In accordance with these arrangements, the Punjab Home Department has been asked to impose Section 144 at the exam centers to prevent any untoward incidents.

Furthermore, the Higher Education Department and the School Education Department have been notified for the deployment of exam staff, while the Inspector General of Punjab Police has been alerted to ensure law and order.

At the University of Health Sciences, preparations are also underway. Senior faculty members have been assigned duties, and security clearance for exam staff is being processed. The aim is to provide a fair, secure, and peaceful environment for candidates during the exam.

As the date approaches, all authorities are working together to ensure that the MDCAT exam is conducted in a smooth and transparent manner.