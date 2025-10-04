Rice prices per KG in Pakistan – Check October 2025 Update

LAHORE – Rice prices in Pakistan have recorded a significant jump amid increasing inflation following devastating floods that have massively damaged agricultural land.

Prices of various types of rice have increased by up to 15 rupees per kilogram, further straining consumers’ budgets.

Latest Per Kg Rice Prices

According to reports, the price of Super Kainat rice has risen by Rs15, now selling at Rs415 per kilogram.

The premium quality Super Kainat variety is now priced at Rs440 per kilogram.

Other varieties, such as Single Steam rice, are available in the open market for Rs400 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, Super Kernel rice has seen its price rise to between Rs380 to Rs385 per kilogram, and Seela rice is being sold for Rs390 per kilogram.

Retailers explain that the surge in rice prices is largely due to several factors, including higher costs of purchasing from farmers, rising production costs, and the increased transportation charges that have impacted the overall pricing structure.

The growing cost of essential food items, including rice, continues to be a significant concern for consumers across the country.

Inflation in Pakistan

The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), recorded an increase of 0.56 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on October 02, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25%) items increased, 12 (23.53%) items decreased and 20 (39.22%) items remained stable.

The commodities which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included chicken (7.96%), bananas (0.78%), pulse gram (0.67%), gur (0.59%), potatoes (0.43%), LPG (0.42%), eggs (0.41%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.30%) and pulse moong (0.29%).

The items which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis tomatoes (46.44%), petrol (1.72%), diesel (1.45%), garlic (1.41%), onions (1.22%), chilies powder (0.72%), mutton (0.59%), beef (0.41%), vegetable ghee 1kg (0.22%), curd (0.19%) lawn printed (0.17%) and cigarettes (0.07%)