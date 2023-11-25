AC Aram Bagh organizes Polio awareness walk

Polio Awareness Walk taken out from Edhicentre tower to M.A Jinnah Road near Memon Masjid. Polio Awareness Walk was organized with *AC Aram Bagh Nida Saman, TCO Rana Faisal Naeem, Amir, UC chairman Yasir Raza Akhtari, Abdul QadirNorani, Faisal (influencers) in Kharadar-3 with the aim of spreading awareness about the importance of polio vaccination.

The walk was a collaborative effort involving various organization (edhicentre), volunteers (students of Raza foundation school) scouts’ students, and community members.

The walk started from the Tower Edhicentre in Kharadar and proceeded towards MA Jinnah Road. Participants, including students, teachers, principals professionals, and members of the community, walked together to show their support for the eradication of polio.

During the walk, participants carried banners and placards with messages promoting polio vaccination. They chanted slogans and distributed informational pamphlets to raise awareness among the public. The event also highlights the significance of vaccination and the role of the community in achieving a polio-free society.

The polio awareness walk successfully reached a large number of people in Kharadar and MA Jinnah Road. It created a positive impact by educating the community about the importance of polio vaccination and dispelling any misconceptions or myths related to it. The event also encouraged parents to ensure their children receive the necessary vaccinations to protect them from polio.

The Polio Awareness Walk in Kharadar was a resounding success, bringing together the community to actively participate in the fight against polio. Such initiatives play a crucial role in creating awareness and ensuring a polio-free future for our children.