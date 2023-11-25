AGL38.56▼ -0.77 (-0.02%)AIRLINK207.77▲ 17.83 (0.09%)BOP10.06▲ 0.55 (0.06%)CNERGY7.08▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL9.99▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)DFML41.14▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)DGKC103.46▼ -6.36 (-0.06%)FCCL36.35▼ -1.81 (-0.05%)FFBL91.59▼ -4.67 (-0.05%)FFL14.6▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC139.43▲ 10.6 (0.08%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.42 (-0.03%)KEL5.97▼ -0.22 (-0.04%)KOSM7.86▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF47.28▼ -2.7 (-0.05%)NBP73.76▲ 1.33 (0.02%)OGDC222.66▼ -10.63 (-0.05%)PAEL38.11▲ 2.99 (0.09%)PIBTL9.27▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL205.85▼ -5.55 (-0.03%)PRL39.85▲ 3.33 (0.09%)PTC26.62▲ 0.58 (0.02%)SEARL110.24▼ -4.56 (-0.04%)TELE9.23▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)TOMCL38.21▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)TPLP13.77▲ 0.98 (0.08%)TREET26.45▲ 0.47 (0.02%)TRG60.54▼ -1.46 (-0.02%)UNITY34.14▼ -1.43 (-0.04%)WTL1.88▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Soomro takes notice of SSWMB employees wage reduction

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Law Minister Omar Soomro, while taking notice over the complaint of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) employees, wrote a letter to the Secretary Labor and Manpower Sindh, saying that the expenses, payment accounts are registered to pay full wages to the employees, but the reality is the different, the poor laborers, employees are getting less than the minimum monthly wage fixed by the government.

Omar Soomro further said in the letter that the Labor Secretary should immediately investigate the matter, if the wages of the workers are being paid through cheque in their bank account, then their bank statements should be taken out and seen how much they are actually being paid for their hard work.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Karachi

Extremist politics will worsen problems: Nasir

  • Karachi

Rahman Baba express derails at Drigh road

  • Karachi

Governor Sindh rolls out Rs40m welfare aid this year

  • Karachi

Sharjeel pays tribute to APS martyrs

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer