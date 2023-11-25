Soomro takes notice of SSWMB employees wage reduction

Law Minister Omar Soomro, while taking notice over the complaint of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) employees, wrote a letter to the Secretary Labor and Manpower Sindh, saying that the expenses, payment accounts are registered to pay full wages to the employees, but the reality is the different, the poor laborers, employees are getting less than the minimum monthly wage fixed by the government.

Omar Soomro further said in the letter that the Labor Secretary should immediately investigate the matter, if the wages of the workers are being paid through cheque in their bank account, then their bank statements should be taken out and seen how much they are actually being paid for their hard work.