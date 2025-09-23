Uae Shares Update On Visa Ban For Bangladeshis Amid Media Reports

DUBAI – UAE is strengthening its immigration and visa regulations as the Middle Eastern nation continues to welcome expatriates, officials to ensure security and regulatory compliance.

Amid change in visa regulations, some reports claimed that United Arab Emirates imposed visa ban on Bangladeshi nationals and it sparked alarm but officials are now calling it Fake News.

Bangladesh’s Ambassador to UAE, Tareq Ahmed, clarified that no UAE authority issued such a ban, and circulating claims about restrictions on work or tourist visas are unverified.

Bangladesh’s Consul-General in UAE and the Northern Emirates, Md. Rashedujjaman, revealed that around 10Lac Bangladeshis live in the UAE, making them third-largest expatriate group after Indians and Pakistanis.

Speaking during Bangladesh’s Independence and National Day celebrations in Dubai, he stressed that discussions are underway with UAE authorities to make visa processes smoother, ensuring Bangladeshis continue to play a vital role in the country’s growth story.

Earlier reports suggested that nationals from Afghanistan, Yemen, Lebanon, Uganda, Sudan, Somalia, Cameroon, and Libya could face visa restrictions due to security concerns—but no official confirmation has been provided.