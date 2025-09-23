Bahria Town illegal buildings demolished after tribunal ruling

KARACHI – Authorities in Sindh demolished illegal constructions of Bahria Town in Jamshoro in light of directives from Anti-Encroachment Tribunal Hyderabad.

The tribunal ruled that the 893-acre land occupied by Bahria Town is privately owned and does not fall under public property. The demolition operation took place on the nights of September 20 and 21 under the supervision of revenue authorities.

All unauthorized structures, including housing units and multi-story buildings, were removed as part of an anti-encroachment drive.

More Trouble for Bahria Town

Bahria Town Karachi previously faced similar scrutiny for allegedly constructing properties on illegally occupied land. Earlier this year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sealed hundreds of Bahria Town properties in Karachi, Lahore, Takhte Parri, New Murree Golf City, and Islamabad as part of ongoing investigations.

NAB has been investigating multiple fraud cases against Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz Ahmed and associates, freezing numerous accounts and seizing vehicles. Officials stated that steps are underway to bring Malik Riaz back from abroad, where funds for one of his Dubai projects were allegedly being transferred.

The anti-graft watchdog reaffirmed its commitment to holding individuals accountable for fraudulent activities and keeping the public informed about ongoing investigations against Bahria Town management.