UAE 5-year visit visa for Pakistanis: Online application, fee update May 2025

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) offers a five-year multiple-entry visit visa to Pakistani citizens who want to explore the Gulf country as a tourist.

“After paying the finance fee and guarantee, a foreigner is given a visitor visa for tourism purposes for several trips, valid for (5) five years from the date of issue, without needing a guarantor or host within the country,” read information available on official website of the Government of Dubai.

Documents Required for UAE Visit Visa

A passport valid for at least six months

A travel ticket to continue his journey or a ticket to leave the country

Valid health insurance in the country

Provide documentation demonstrating a bank balance of $4,000 or equivalent in other currencies over the six months before the application’s submission

The visa holder can remain in the country continuously for no longer than (90) 90 days; this period may be extended for a similar amount of time as long as the total number of days spent there in a year is at most (180).

How to Apply Online

The applicants can use the digital channels (website/smart application) to apply for the visa online. Following are steps.

1. Log in to the smart services system through (UAE Pass or username).

2. Search for the service to be applied for.

3. Fill in the application data, where applicable.

4. Pay the service fee (if any).

UAE Multiple Entry Visa Fee

According to reports, the visa fee for the UAE five years multiple entry visa stands at 660 AED. : The total amount of the visa may vary depending on the circumstances surrounding the sponsored person or for other reasons that may require that

Financial guarantees:

Guarantee amount: AED2000

Warranty service fee: AED20

Fee for collection and return of the guarantee: AED40

Health insurance:

Securing a 30-day visitor visa: AED40

Securing a 60-day visitor visa: AED60

Securing a 90-day visitor visa: AED90