Army Chief General Asim Munir’s mother passes away

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir’s mother passed away on Tuesday.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their condolences on the passing of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir’s mother, saying that they shared the grief of the mourning family.

President Asif Ali Zardari said that he equally shared the grief of General Asim Munir and his family.

The prime minister also prayed for the deceased’s elevated status. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also also expressed sorrow, offering condolences and support to the grieving family.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his condolences on the death of the Army Chief’s mother, saying that the loss of such a loving and compassionate figure as a mother is undoubtedly a great tragedy.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman prayed that Allah grant the deceased complete forgiveness and place her in the highest ranks of Paradise. He also prayed that Allah grants General Asim Munir and his family patience and strength.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala also expressed condolences on the passing of Army Chief General Asim Munir’s mother.

Saleem Mandviwala conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to General Asim Munir and his family.

In response to the passing of General Munir’s mother, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on his party members to offer special prayers for the forgiveness of the deceased.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also expressed his condolences, praying for the deceased’s elevation in the afterlife and strength for the grieving family. Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani shared his sorrow and extended his sympathies to General Munir, praying for comfort and fortitude for the family during this difficult time.

Former Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani echoed these sentiments, offering his support to the Army Chief in this time of loss. Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah also expressed deep sadness, praying for mercy for the departed and patience for the mourning family.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with federal ministers Khalid Hussain Magsi and Rana Tanveer Hussain, also conveyed their condolences. Magsi prayed for the deceased’s peace in the highest place in Paradise, while Hussain expressed his wishes for patience and strength for General Munir and his family.