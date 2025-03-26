AGL69.06▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)AIRLINK175.89▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)BOP10.98▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY8▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL9.15▲ 0.22 (0.02%)DFML44.67▲ 0.16 (0.00%)DGKC132.99▲ 2 (0.02%)FCCL46.12▲ 1.18 (0.03%)FFL16.07▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC143.96▲ 2.18 (0.02%)HUMNL13.35▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.5▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM5.98▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.5▲ 1.05 (0.02%)NBP77.13▲ 0.93 (0.01%)OGDC232.75▲ 8.56 (0.04%)PAEL47.48▲ 1.58 (0.03%)PIBTL10.58▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL193.3▲ 7.82 (0.04%)PRL37▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PTC23.77▲ 0.08 (0.00%)SEARL99.87▲ 1.47 (0.01%)TELE7.75▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.77▲ 0.37 (0.01%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET22.8▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TRG65.14▼ -1 (-0.02%)UNITY28.58▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0 (0.00%)

Eid Special Trains from Karachi starting today; full details here

KARACHI – Pakistan Railways arranged three special trains departing from Karachi and two of these trains will travel to Lahore, while the third will head to Rawalpindi.

The first special train will leave Karachi Cantonment Station for Lahore today at 1:00 PM. The second train, traveling to Rawalpindi, will depart from Karachi City Station tomorrow at 8:30 PM. The third special train bound for Lahore is scheduled to depart on March 28 at 9:00 PM.

These special train services aim to accommodate the increased number of passengers traveling during the Eid holidays, offering a convenient and efficient travel option for people heading to key destinations.

Eid-ul Fitr Special Train Schedule 2025

Route  Time
Karachi to Lahore March 26
Quetta to Peshawar March 26 at 10:00 AM
Karachi to Rawalpindi March 27 at 8:00 AM
Karachi to Lahore March 27 at 8:30 AM
Karachi to Lahore TBA

Pakistan Railways cuts train fares by 20% for Eidul Fitr 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

