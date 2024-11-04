Aima Baig feels special this time after relationship with new person

KARACHI – Singer Aima Baig has been making quite a stir on social media in recent days, primarily due to her dispute with fellow singer Sara Raza Khan.

However, Aima Baig has once again captured the attention of social media users.

This time, the reason for the singer’s popularity on social media is a person who has been seen with her for the second time, with whom Aima appears to be in love.

A few days ago, Aima Baig uploaded a photo on social media showing her having dinner with a person named ‘Zino.’

Now, the singer has shared another image in which this person is expressing his love for her.

In the photo shared by the singer, it can be seen that a dessert is presented on the dinner table with ‘I Love You’ written in chocolate.

Alongside this, Aima also shared a picture of herself wearing a green western dress.

In the caption accompanying these images, Aima wrote, “I have never felt this special.”

There is much discussion on social media about Aima Baig’s relationship with this new person; however, the singer has not yet officially announced her new relationship.

The singer was previously engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri, but the couple announced their engagement breakup on social media.