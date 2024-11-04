Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz hospitalised after throat infection

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has been hospitalised due to health issues, and her departure abroad is now contingent upon approval from her doctors.

Reports said the chief minister was admitted to Sharif Medical City Complex as she is suffering from a throat infection and doctors are examining her.

She was scheduled to depart for London tonight however the trip is now conditional on her doctors’ consent.

Maryam Nawaz has been experiencing a throat infection for some time and it is the reason she had planned a trip to London for treatment.

Due to the throat infection, doctors have also indicated that surgery may be necessary.

This will be her first trip abroad since assuming the office of chief minister. It is recalled that her father Nawaz Sharif is already in London and both are likely to return to Pakistan together.