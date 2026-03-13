Two oil ships safely reach Karachi under Pakistan Navy security

KARACHI – Two ships carrying between 100 to 120 million liters of crude oil successfully reached Karachi from Fujairah, UAE, under the protective escort of the Pakistan Navy.

Officials from the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) confirmed that the safe transfer of the vessels was completed within the Navy’s security perimeter.

The escort was deemed necessary following recent attacks on ships in Fujairah, ensuring the safe arrival of the cargo in Pakistani waters.

Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar, expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Navy for the secure passage of the vessels.

He also noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sought Iran’s assistance to facilitate the extraction of two ships that remain stranded in the Persian Gulf.

Earlier, the gas oil carrier MT Torum Damini docked at the Fotco Terminal at Port Qasim, while MT Nave Atropos, carrying 50,000 metric tons of petrol, arrived on March 9.

A Port Qasim spokesperson confirmed that a vessel from Fujairah has already reached the port and additional tankers are expected to ensure the continuous supply of petrol across the country.

Last week, the government approved an increase of Rs55 per litre for both petrol and high-speed diesel.