Islamabad’s pollen count reaches highest level of this season

ISLAMABAD – The federal capital witnessed the highest level of pollen concentration of this season as the count reached 46,132 per cube meter of air on Wednesday.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector increased to 46,132 on Wednesday, which was 40,881 on Tuesday.

Medical experts have advised allergy patients to take necessary precautions to avoid complications as a similar situation has been observed in other sectors of the federal capital.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector increased to 12,662 compared with 11,434 the last day.

Similarly, the pollen count in the E-8 sector increased to 11,277, as opposed to 10,327 on Tuesday. In the F-10 sector, it increased to 8,474 as compared with 7,397 the previous day.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper-mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria. People with allergies to these pollens suffer during pollination season.

Out of all these species, Paper-mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 45,916 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 49 (High), Grasses 98 (High), Alternaria 24 (Low), Pines 45 (Moderate), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus (Zero) and Dandelion 03 (Low).