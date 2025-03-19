How to add your driving license to Google Wallet?

Google Wallet is a digital wallet that allows users to securely store their bank cards, tickets, passes, keys, identity cards, passports and driving licenses.

A user, who has downloaded the Google Wallet app, can add his/her driving license information into the app, so users will have the right information at their fingertips whenever and wherever they need it.

Google Wallet keeps the users’ ID pass, driver’s license and state ID protected with advanced security.

The digital ID is stored encrypted and only accessible with the users’ personal authentication.

“If your phone is stolen or lost, your digital ID can be deleted with a remote data erase,” the tech giant said.

Add Driving License to Google Wallet

Driving license is a crucial document as it allows the holder to drive a vehicle on roads across the country. Following are steps to add driving license to the digital wallet:

On your Android device, open the Google Wallet app .

At the bottom, tap Add to Google Wallet .

Tap ID and then driver’s license.

Tap Get Started and agree to terms.

Scan both sides of the license.

For verification, upload your photos with front and side poses.

Tap Continue and then Done.

You’ll receive a notification after verification completion.

The service to add the driver’s license to Google Wallet is available in US while it will be extended to other countries in future.

Recently, the Google Wallet was launched in Pakistan.