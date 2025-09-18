Two key witnesses testify in Toshakhana-II case against Imran, Bushra

ISLAMABAD: The statements of two key witnesses in the Toshakhana-II case have come to light, revealing significant details against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Witnesses—Imran Khan’s former personal secretary Inamullah Shah and approver Sohaib Abbasi—have already recorded their statements before the court.

Private appraiser Sohaib Abbasi admitted undervaluing a Bulgari jewelry set while Inamullah Shah confessed to pressuring the appraiser to lower its valuation.

In his testimony, Abbasi stated that Shah coerced him into valuing the Bulgari set at Rs5 million, warning that failure to comply would result in his blacklisting by government departments. Abbasi added that he later sought pardon before the NAB chairman, recorded his statement, and signed the record.

Abbasi further testified that he admitted before a magistrate as well that fear compelled him to issue an undervalued report. He was presented before NAB investigators on May 23, 2024, where he also submitted a written apology. He disclosed that the appraisal of the Bulgari set had originally been assigned to him by the Cabinet Division on May 25, 2022, and that he voluntarily handed over relevant documents to NAB.

Inamullah Shah, in his statement, acknowledged directing Abbasi to reduce the jewelry’s valuation. He also revealed that he had been receiving dual salaries from both the PTI and the government between 2019 and 2021. Shah claimed that Bushra Bibi dismissed him not for the double salary issue but due to suspicions over his brother’s ties with Jahangir Tareen.

Shah said he was serving as comptroller at the Prime Minister’s House in Bani Gala when the Bulgari jewelry set was gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

NAB officials maintain that the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi never deposited the jewelry set in the Toshakhana. Instead, they allegedly had it undervalued by a private appraiser and retained it.

The NAB officials said that the actual value of the Bulgari set was Rs75 million but Imran Khan had it valued at only Rs5.9 million. He then deposited Rs2.9 million in the national treasury while keeping the set which comprised a necklace, bracelet, earrings and a ring.