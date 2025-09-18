Punjab introduces bill to hire medical experts on temporary basis

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to recruit medical professionals on a temporary basis, presenting the Punjab Locum Hiring Act 2025 in the provincial assembly.

The bill, tabled in the ongoing session, has been referred to the relevant committee, which will submit its report within two months.

According to the draft, a Locum Policy Committee will be established to oversee temporary hiring in the health sector. The committee will be chaired by the provincial minister for specialised healthcare, with the specialised healthcare secretary serving as vice chairperson. Three field experts and a representative from human resources will also be included as members.

The committee will identify shortages in the health workforce and determine terms of reference (TORs) for temporary recruitment. These will include the duration of contracts, salaries, benefits, and termination clauses.

The bill stipulates that recruitment will be conducted in a transparent manner, requiring advertisements in at least two newspapers clearly outlining the procedure.

It further specifies that individuals hired on a locum basis will not be entitled to claim permanent employment, nor will they receive benefits available to regular employees of the health department. The authority to extend or terminate temporary contracts will rest with the policy committee.

The objective of the bill, as stated in the text, is to address the shortage of medical staff in Punjab’s healthcare sector.