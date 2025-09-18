MBBS, BDS 2025 Exam dates shared by UHS; Check full schedule here

LAHORE – University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced examination calendars for MBBS and BDS programs for the year 2025. The decision was taken in a joint meeting of the Boards of Studies in Medicine and Dentistry, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

According to the schedule, MBBS exams will begin with the First Professional on February 23, 2026, followed by Second Professional on January 26, Third Professional on February 2, Fourth Professional on December 15, 2025, and Final Professional on February 9, 2026.

BDS students will start their First Professional exams on February 24, 2026, with Second Professional on February 10, Third Professional on March 2, and Final Professional on March 30, 2026.

The meeting also approved a new transition policy for students failing First Year BDS or Third Year MBBS exams. In addition, UHS will establish discipline-specific faculty councils (DSFCs) to strengthen research, academic collaboration, and quality assurance across affiliated institutions.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Rathore also announced plans to set up an international-standard simulation lab for medical students, expected to be completed by March next year, offering advanced training facilities.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Zahra Khanum, convener of the Board of Studies in Medicine, Prof. Sarah Ghafoor, convener of the Board of Studies in Dentistry, and principals of several public and private medical and dental colleges.