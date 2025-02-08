Turkiye visit visa fee in Pakistan in US dollars – Feb 2025 Update

LAHORE – Pakistani citizens holding ordinary passports are required to obtain a visit visa in order to explore Turkiye as a tourist.

The West Asian country has emerged as a hub of tourism in the world as it offers stunning blend of historical sites, resorts and variety of entertainment activities to attract tourists.

In Pakistan, the Turkiye visa applications are submitted to the Anatolia Visa Application Centers, which are located in various cities as the Turkish embassy does not receive the applications directly.

The applicants are required to submit all the relevant documents, including bank statement, health insurance, photographs, fingerprints, return ticket, hotel reservation and others while applying for the visa.

Turkiye Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan

Pakistani nationals are required to pay visa fee in cash only in Pakistani Rupees (PKR), according to the exchange rate of previous day announced by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The embassy fee for single entry Turkiye visit visa from Pakistan stood at $60 while it is $190 for multiple entry visit visa from Pakistan.

As of February 8, the one US dollar is equal to Rs279.05 in open market. The Embassy fee for single entry visa in rupees will be Rs16,743 and Rs53,019 for multiple entry visa.

Anatolia Visa Service Fees

In addition of embassy fee, the Anatolia Visa Application Centre charges services fee depending on which category you have chosen for visa application. It charges $65 or Rs18,138 for normal application and $80 or Rs 22,324 for VIP application.