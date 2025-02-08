AGL45.25▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)AIRLINK184.92▼ -0.27 (0.00%)BOP9.61▼ -0.32 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.26▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.26▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DFML46.18▲ 0.47 (0.01%)DGKC102.13▼ -0.4 (0.00%)FCCL36.43▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)FFL14.34▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)HUBC126.41▼ -0.42 (0.00%)HUMNL12.8▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)KEL4.29▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM5.94▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF42.27▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)NBP72.44▲ 2.11 (0.03%)OGDC198.51▲ 3.07 (0.02%)PAEL37.75▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.74▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL168.09▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PRL32.75▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)PTC22.42▼ -0.09 (0.00%)SEARL101.88▼ -2.09 (-0.02%)TELE8.17▲ 0.15 (0.02%)TOMCL32.92▲ 0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET20.01▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG66.12▼ -0.04 (0.00%)UNITY30.12▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)WTL1.53▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Gold Rates dip after touching Rs3Lac mark in Pakistan; Check new prices here

Gold Price In Pakistan Drops Massive Rs5000 Per Tola Check New Rates Here
KARACHI – Gold prices in local and global markets saw huge uptick but the prices dipped by around Rs1000 per tola, with the new rate hovering at Rs299,000.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows bullion comes down by Rs1,046, hovering at Rs299,000, while 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs897, bringing its price to Rs256,344.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  Old Price New Price  Change
Per Tola 300,046 299,000 -1,046
10 Grams 257,241 256,344 -897

The decline in local prices followed a decrease in the international gold rate, which was recorded at $2,861 per ounce (plus a $20 premium) on Saturday, marking an $8 drop during the day. On Friday, gold prices in Pakistan had surged to a historic high of Rs300,046 per tola, an increase of Rs1,346.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
6-Feb-25 Rs298,700
5-Feb-25 Rs299,600
4-Feb-25 Rs294,300
3-Feb-25 Rs292,400
1-Feb-25 Rs292,200
31-Jan-25 Rs291,800
30-Jan-25 Rs290,300

Pakistan Gold Price jumps by Rs5300, nearing Rs3lac per Tola on Feb 5 2025

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

