Gold Rates dip after touching Rs3Lac mark in Pakistan; Check new prices here

KARACHI – Gold prices in local and global markets saw huge uptick but the prices dipped by around Rs1000 per tola, with the new rate hovering at Rs299,000.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows bullion comes down by Rs1,046, hovering at Rs299,000, while 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs897, bringing its price to Rs256,344.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Old Price New Price Change Per Tola 300,046 299,000 -1,046 10 Grams 257,241 256,344 -897

The decline in local prices followed a decrease in the international gold rate, which was recorded at $2,861 per ounce (plus a $20 premium) on Saturday, marking an $8 drop during the day. On Friday, gold prices in Pakistan had surged to a historic high of Rs300,046 per tola, an increase of Rs1,346.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week