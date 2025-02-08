Imran Khan calls out military’s ‘Black Sheeps’ in second letter to Army Chief   

RAWALPINDI – After getting the cold shoulder, former Prime Minister Imran Khan again dared to write letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, as he lamented hardheadedness against his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Khan, 72, lamented the response to his first open letter, as he raised concerns about rift between the masses and armed forces. In second open letter, the chief of the opposition party stressed all out efforts for the country, saying his life and death are tied to this nation.

He further raised concerns about damage to army’s image in public, warning that divide could have serious consequences. The fierce politician mentioned that the first letter was consulted with public, with most people backed his agenda, including pre-poll rigging, imposition of draconian laws like the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), and military interference in political processes.

PTI chief also puts his gun towards “black sheep” within the military, who according to him are damaging repute. He specifically accused an officer deployed at Adiala Jail of violating human rights, disregarding court orders, and controlling the prison staff in a way that violates prison regulations.

He also mentioned colonel subjected him to multiple forms of oppression in an attempt to increase pressure on him while manipulating the prison environment, highlighting the case of former superintendent Jail, who was abducted and tortured.

Security sources rubbish Imran’s letter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI strongly supported Imran Khan’s proposed ‘remedial measures’ in a letter to the army chief, aimed at addressing the growing rift between the military and the public.

Khan’s part claim letter urged the army to reconsider its approach, but military sources have denied receiving it and stated they would not engage with it. PTI leaders have criticized the opposition, particularly the Zardari and Sharif families, for prioritizing personal gain over national interests.