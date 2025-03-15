Sindh govt announces free pink scooters for working women

KARACHI – Sindh’s Senior Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday announced that working women would be provided with free pink scooters.

During a visit to inspect the ongoing construction of the Yellow Line BRT, the minister reviewed the project’s progress. Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Project Director Yellow Line Zameer Abbasi, engineers, representatives of construction companies and consultants were also present.

The consultants provided a detailed briefing on the project’s progress, obstacles, and expected completion timeline.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that any delay in completing the Yellow Line BRT would not be tolerated and directed that the project be completed ahead of schedule.

Speaking to the media, the Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit said that an advanced public transport project is being developed for the citizens of Karachi.

He stated that the Yellow Line BRT was initially scheduled for completion in September 2025 but would now be completed by May 2025, five months ahead of schedule. He acknowledged that utility-related challenges are a major issue in construction but assured that the Sindh government is committed to overcoming them.

Regarding the Red Line BRT, he noted that issues caused by Civil Aviation, the Water Board, and the K-IV project are being addressed and will be resolved soon. He praised the Transport Department officials for their efficiency in expediting the projects.

Discussing the Green Line BRT, he clarified that fares would not be increased but passenger facilities would be improved to enhance public transport services.

Sharjeel Inam Memon urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to fulfill his promise of providing 180 buses for Karachi, stating that it is the right of Karachi’s citizens to receive better transport facilities.

Focusing on women’s transport needs, he announced that the Sindh government is introducing free pink scooters exclusively for working women. Additionally, a Pink Taxi Service will soon be launched to provide safe and comfortable travel for women.

He also highlighted the launch of the “I Work for Sindh” app and portal, with an aim to provide employment opportunities for unemployed youth.

The minister assured that all the said projects are for the benefit of Karachi’s residents and would be completed on time to ensure modern transportation facilities in the city.