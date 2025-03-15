Media urged to play catalytic role in driving population management agenda

Media has a vital role to play in advancing the population management agenda in Pakistan, particularly in addressing the challenges posed by rapid population growth—a major hurdle to national progress and development.

This was the central theme of the National Media Coalition Meeting on Harnessing Media for Positive Social Change, organized by the Population Council with the support of UNFPA.

Journalists and media persons from leading media outlets participated in the meeting emphasizing the media’s power to shape public discourse, and policy action.

In his welcome remarks, Dr.Ali Mir, Senior Director, Population Council, stressed the urgency of tackling Pakistan’s rapid population growth, which threatens economic stability, resource distribution, and the country’s ability to meet its development goals.

He highlighted the increasing strain on public services such as healthcare, education, and employment, underscoring the need for collective action.

“The media has the power to inform, educate, and influence public perception, ultimately driving policies that promote sustainable population growth.

By shedding light on key issues, journalists can mobilize action and help address the challenges posed by an expanding population,” he stated.

Ikram ul Ahad, Deputy Manager Communication, Population Council, spoke about the global impact of media in shaping social change.

“Media has played a transformative role worldwide by influencing policy discourse, challenging misconceptions, and amplifying critical issues.

In Pakistan, its dynamic presence offers a unique opportunity to advocate for evidence-based policymaking, raise awareness about population growth, and promote family planning initiatives,” he noted.

Ali Mazhar Choudhary, Director Communication, Population Council, led a session on effectively mainstreaming the population agenda through media.

Coalition members worked on a strategic plan to advance the narrative of sustainable population growth, identifying key focus areas for media coverage.

These included the links between rapid population growth and climate change, women’s empowerment, female education, the integration of population welfare indicators in the NFC Award, political will, the role of Lady Health Workers (LHWs) in family planning, and incorporating family planning services into social protection networks.