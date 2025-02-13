Tri-nation series: Pakistan’s bowlers show poor performance against South Africa

KARACHI – Although, Pakistan’s batting lineup successfully chased the target set by South Africa in the third match of tri-nation series, the bowlers showed a poor performance on home ground and conceded the massive runs at National Cricket Stadium.

The South African batters thrashed Pakistani bowlers as they made a total of 350 runs.

Pakistan’s pace leaders Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah conceded a combined total of 134 runs in their 20 overs while managing to take only three wickets.

Meanwhile, only specialist spinner Abrar Ahmed remained wicketless and gave away 63 runs in his 10 overs.

Part-time spinners Agha Salman and Khushdil Shah bowled 12 overs, and gave 72 runs at an economy rate of 6 per over.

The most expensive bowler for Pakistan was Mohammad Hasnain who leaked 72 runs in just 8 overs at an economy of 9 and failed to take a wicket.

In the last 10 overs, Pakistani bowlers gave away 110 runs while taking just one wicket.

The cricket fans also expressed their disappointment over Pakistan’s poor bowling display, saying that for the first time, the national bowling attack seemed weak, whereas India’s bowling lineup appeared much stronger in comparison.

It may be mentioned here that Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha remain in soptlight as Pakistan powered their way into final of tri-nation ODI series with a stunning six-wicket victory over South Africa at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing South Africa’s big total of 352/5 in their 50 overs, Men in Green put on dominant display, led by the stunning 134-run knock from Salman Ali Agha. His stunning century, which came off just 103 balls, anchored hosts chase. Mohammad Rizwan advanced his fine form with an unbeaten 122* from 128 deliveries, ensuring Pakistan crossed the line with an over to spare, finishing at 355/4 in 49 overs.

South Africa gave fans a strong show as Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 87 (56) and Temba Bavuma made 82 but duo’s total was not enough to withstand Pakistan’s firepower. Matthew Breetzke added a steady 83, but Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Shaheen Afridi’s 2/66 from 10 overs, managed to restrict South Africa in the middle overs, while Wiaan Mulder (2/79) and Corbin Bosch (1/70) offered some resistance.