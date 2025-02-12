Rizwan, Salman Agha shine as Pakistan stun South Africa with record-breaking 353 chase

KARACHI – Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha remain in soptlight as Pakistan powered their way into final of tri-nation ODI series with a stunning six-wicket victory over South Africa at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing South Africa’s big total of 352/5 in their 50 overs, Men in Green put on dominant display, led by the stunning 134-run knock from Salman Ali Agha. His stunning century, which came off just 103 balls, anchored hosts chase. Mohammad Rizwan advanced his fine form with an unbeaten 122* from 128 deliveries, ensuring Pakistan crossed the line with an over to spare, finishing at 355/4 in 49 overs.

South Africa gave fans a strong show as Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 87 (56) and Temba Bavuma made 82 but duo’s total was not enough to withstand Pakistan’s firepower. Matthew Breetzke added a steady 83, but Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Shaheen Afridi’s 2/66 from 10 overs, managed to restrict South Africa in the middle overs, while Wiaan Mulder (2/79) and Corbin Bosch (1/70) offered some resistance.

Pakistan’s bowlers were under pressure early, but they pulled things back thanks to tight spells, especially from Shaheen Afridi and Khushdil Shah, who claimed 1/39 from 7 overs. Naseem Shah’s pace and aggression were evident despite conceding 68 runs in 10 overs.

With this win, Pakistan is set to face New Zealand in the final, where they will aim for glory. New Zealand has been in excellent form, and the final promises to be a clash of titans as both teams vie for the championship.

The highlight of the match was the brilliant centuries from Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan, whose dominant performances steered Pakistan to a remarkable chase. With both batsmen showcasing composure and skill, Pakistan successfully chased down South Africa’s target, marking a significant achievement in the team’s history as they registered their highest-ever successful chase in ODIs.

Opting to bat first, South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma saw his decision pay off as the visitors posted a mammoth total. The innings began with an opening partnership of 51 runs between Tony de Zorzi and Bavuma. However, de Zorzi was dismissed for 21 off 18 balls, caught at first slip off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, claiming two wickets for 66 runs in his 10 overs. Khushdil Shah and Naseem Shah took a wicket each, but the South African onslaught proved too much to handle.

South Africa’s powerful batting display puts them in a commanding position heading into the second innings, as Pakistan now faces the challenge of chasing down a towering total.